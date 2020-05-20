virus

Shielding measures being installed at cancer charity accommodation

May 20, 2020 at 9:45 am

CLAN Cancer Support, which provides emotional and practical support and advice to people affected by cancer across the north-east and Northern Isles has announced the temporary closure of its Aberdeen bed and breakfast facility, while it makes safety arrangements.

CLAN Haven, the charity’s 28-room accommodation facility, offers accommodation and relaxation for people attending cancer treatments at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary (ARI). The accommodation is primarily used by people who live far from ARI, and in particular those from Shetland and Orkney.

During the temporary closure, the CLAN team will be making significant changes to the haven in order to comply fully with social distancing and shielding requirements.

Despite the lockdown, CLAN Cancer Support is continuing to support people affected by cancer in Orkney, with dedicated local telephone support.

The CLAN centre in Kirkwall has closed temporarily in line with government and NHS guidelines, but anyone who is affected by cancer is encouraged to telephone for emotional and practical support and advice.

CLAN chief executive Dr Colette Backwell explained: “All charities are facing real difficulty during this pandemic, but at CLAN we are holding firm.

“We took the decision to close our centres in March in order to ensure the health and safety of our clients, staff and volunteers.

“Within a week we set up telephone and video conferencing support, as well as a suite of online resources so that those affected by cancer are able to access support despite the lockdown. Our Orkney team has already taken almost 100 calls from people who have questions or concerns about cancer.

“As it is clear that the virus is not going way, we have decided to temporarily close our CLAN Haven centre in Aberdeen to allow us to review our operating procedures and to ensure effective social distancing is in place, and also to give us time to source the PPE we will need to protect the safety, health and well-being of cancer patients and our staff.

“Demand for CLAN Haven has declined dramatically in recent weeks, due to the change in treatment provision offered by the NHS during the pandemic, and whilst we await the resumption of NHS cancer treatments and the subsequent greater requirement for CLAN Haven, our team is working hard on making significant changes.

“People undergoing cancer treatment are required to shield, or strictly avoid contact with other people, so the bed and breakfast facility will have increased health and safety measures including screens and strict social distancing guidelines. We have also been purchasing personal protective equipment for use in the haven and in the local centres, to keep our staff and our clients safe.

“When these changes are implemented, the haven will reopen with the assurance that all safety measures have been applied to minimise risk to clients and to staff. We aim to provide high quality, comfortable accommodation for those receiving cancer treatments in the safest manner possible.

“CLAN is in regular contact with the NHS to ensure it is updated on treatment provision and there has been a collaborative effort to ensure people who are still receiving treatment in Aberdeen continue to be offered suitable accommodation for this vulnerable group.

“Whilst lockdown is difficult for all of us, it is particularly challenging for people affected by cancer, who may not be able to see family members or have a clear plan for treatment, so this local support has been very welcome in Orkney.

“We look forward to re-opening CLAN Haven and our local centres as soon as it is appropriate as we know our services are vital to people

CLAN Cancer Support is an independent charity which provides comfort, support and information, free of charge, for anyone, of any age, affected by any type of cancer. CLAN aims to support people to reduce anxiety, stress and to increase their ability to cope with the effects of a serious illness.

Based in Aberdeen, the charity covers the whole of north-east Scotland, Moray, Orkney and Shetland. CLAN has a presence in Ballater, Banchory, Buckie, Crimond, Elgin, Buckie, Inverurie, Lossiemouth, Turriff, Kirkwall and Lerwick.

CLAN Orkney can be contacted on 01856 873393.

