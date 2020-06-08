virus

Shielders may be able to exercise outdoors from June 18

June 8, 2020 at 2:11 pm

The Scottish Government has confirmed, today, Monday, that it will be continuing to advise the nation’s most vulnerable to shield and stay at home until at least the end of July — but that they may soon be able to exercise outdoors.

“We are asking people to continue to shield and to stay at home until at least the end of July,” a statement from the government explained.

“We will also continue to support those who are shielding until at least July 31, 2020.

“However, from June 18, 2020, as long as infection rates in Scotland are low enough, we will be advising that those who are shielding can start to leave their home to exercise outdoors. This advice will not apply to those who are shielding and living in care homes.

“There will be no limit on the amount of times people can go out, or for how long people can stay outdoors.”

A further update is due to be given to shielders via the First Minister’s daily briefing on June 17. A text message will also be sent to registered shielders on this date.

If shielders are advised that they can go outside for exercise from June 18, the government has advised that they:

should go for a run, walk, wheel or cycle

can go out on their own or with someone from their household

should maintain strict physical distancing (also known as social distancing), at all times, even if the person is from their household

should not meet with anyone from another household

should choose times and areas that are quiet, if possible

should wash their hands as soon as they get back home

The government statement added: “We know that, even with this change, shielding is hard. At the moment, it’s still the best way for those in the highest risk group to stay safe from coronavirus.

“We do not plan to ask people to shield forever, but it will take time to move to a new approach. We will keep providing updates, so that people know what is happening and what to expect.”

