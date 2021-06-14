Shetland diver taken to hospital after Orkney vessel sounds alarm

June 14, 2021 at 6:47 pm

A diver has been taken to hospital in Shetland, this evening, after an Orkney-registered vessel sounded the alarm.

HM Coastguard were called to the scene off Bressay, this afternoon, by the crew of the dive boat.

A Coastguard spokeswoman said: “The diver was winched aboard the HM Coastguard helicopter from Sumburgh which was in the area on exercise and taken to the Gilbert Bain Hospital.

“After the diving vessel returned to Lerwick and was met by Lerwick Coastguard Rescue Team, a second diver was passed into the care of the Scottish Ambulance.”

Shetland’s police commander, Chief Inspector Paul Daley, added: “Around 4.30pm we received a report of two divers in difficulty off the island of Bressay, Shetland.

“We are working with our emergency services partners and enquiries are at an early stage.”

No further information is available at this time.

