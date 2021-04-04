Shave the date for charity haircut

April 4, 2021 at 5:30 pm

Look out in Kirkwall for a hair-raising sight this month, as the town’s Alex Findlater prepares to shave off his unruly locks for charity at the Market Cross on Saturday, April 10.

Alex, known to his friends as Badger, has been growing his hair for over a year, and is set to shave it all off in aid of both the British Legion, and a charity that fights Parkinson’s disease.

Heather Richards, owner of the Town Barbers, will join Alex and perform the ceremonial haircut at 1pm on Saturday, April 10.

Alex asks folk not to come and gather for the event, but instead for those who happen to pass by to donate what they can.

There’s even one bucket for Uppies, and one for Doonies! Who will donate the most?

He also has an online fundraiser at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/hairtobare

Share this:

Tweet

