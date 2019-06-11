Shapinsay teacher presented with primary school science award

June 11, 2019 at 1:10 pm

A teacher from Shapinsay School has been awarded the Outstanding Primary Science Teacher award by the Primary Science Teachers Trust (PSTT), a UK-wide award aimed at recognising teachers who raise the profile of science and the quality of primary school science provision.

Anita Angier — who was the only award winner from Scotland this year — was nominated by the staff and pupils at Shapinsay School and, as a followup, was visited by the judges from the Primary Science Teaching Trust.

As part of her award, Anita is now a member of the Trust and will be able to receive additional training, meet with other award winners, and visit other schools to help develop science further.

Anita said making science fun is a key part of her approach: “I love being able to develop children’s scientific skills and knowledge in a fun and engaging way.

“Everyone needs a level of scientific literacy to be able to make well-informed and responsible decisions about their own health and wellbeing and the wider issues facing society.

“Giving pupils a positive attitude to science may even lead them towards working in the one many fields that require the science professionals that our economy and environment depend on.”

Head Teacher Emma Clements said pupils at the school have benefited greatly from Anita’s work: “Students have a keen awareness of how science pervades every aspect of our lives, and they’ve got the confidence to challenge and question what they know, work out a way to test ideas, and be open to new discoveries.”

Anita received her award last Thursday at the PSTT awards ceremony during the Trust’s International Primary Science Education Conference.

