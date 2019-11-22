Shapinsay ferry will replace Eynhallow

November 22, 2019 at 5:04 pm

ORKNEY Islands Council say that the ferry MV Shapinsay will provide services to and from Rousay, Egilsay and Wyre from Monday.

The vessel will operate between Tingwall and the three isles until Saturday, December 7 – as discussions continue with the Maritime and Coastguard Agency over ways to permit the MV Eynhallow to carry vehicles and other cargo above the maximum height set recently.

“Good progress is being made towards reaching an agreement with the MCA,” Brian Archibald, Orkney Islands Council’s head of marine services, engineering and transport, said.

“The restriction was put in place to ensure that the Eynhallow complies with rules on bridge visibility. Our intention is to post a dedicated lookout at the front of the vessel when vehicles and cargo over the permitted height are being carried.

“This would allow the Eynhallow to operate as before and, once agreed, we would expect the MCA to review the effectiveness of this procedure at some point next year.”

Meantime, as a short-term measure, the MV Shapinsay will cover the Rousay, Egilsay and Wyre routes from the start of next week.

Mr Archibald added: “This will make it easier to transport livestock and allow high-sided vehicles to be carried to and from the islands.

“We hope this will be seen as a positive move forward and once again we thank customers for their patience and understanding since the height restriction was put in place.”

From early next week, the MV Thorsvoe will stand in on the Kirkwall to Shapinsay route.

