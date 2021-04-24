Scottish Government must release results of islands consultation now, says Carmichael

April 24, 2021 at 3:59 pm

Could Orkney have been granted lighter lockdown restrictions, as well as opening travel?

An islands MP says it could have, and has condemned the Scottish Government for not truly including islanders’ views.

Following the news that Orkney will remain in Level Three, in line with the rest of the country, questions remain over the islands consultation conducted by the government, and the views that were put forward from local people.

Orkney and Shetland MP Alistair Carmichael said: “There has never been a time before where we have been so widely consulted, and so little listened to.

“I think a compromise that allowed both the opening up within Orkney, and also travel in and out of Orkney would have been possible.”

Mr Carmichael says the government must now release the results of the consultation on easing restrictions.

The Orcadian has asked for the results of the consultation, but has been informed by the Scottish Government that there are “no plans to publish the engagement exercise on easing restrictions.”

The government is now treating The Orcadian’s request as a Freedom of Information request, and is expected to respond within the next month.

Full story in this week’s edition of The Orcadian, available now .

