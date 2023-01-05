featured news

Seven award shortlistings for Orcadian reporters

January 5, 2023 at 11:23 am

The Orcadian is delighted to announce that the newspaper’s sub-editor Mark Harcus has been shortlisted a grand total of five times for various Highlands and Islands Media Awards. Joining him among the finalists is trainee reporter Ethan Flett who has two mentions.

The finalists for the awards were officially announced this morning, ahead of the press ball at the start of February.

Mark is shortlisted for Reporter of the Year, Sport Writer of the Year, Feature Writer of the Year, Business Writer of the Year, and Environment and Sustainability Writer of the Year.

Ethan is shortlisted for the Young Journalist of the Year award, and joins Mark among the contenders for the Environment and Sustainability award.

The winners will be revealed at the Press Ball, which will be held at the Kingsmills Hotel, Inverness, on Friday, February 3.

