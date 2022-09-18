  • Kirkwall
Service of reflection and thanks to be held for the Queen

St Magnus Cathedral will host a service of reflection as a tribute to the life of HM Queen Elizabeth II

This Sunday, September 18, will see a service of reflection and thanks for the life of HM Queen Elizabeth II take place at St Magnus Cathedral, at 6.30pm.

Led by Reverend Fraser Macnaughton, the service will feature hymns, readings, and reflections from council convener Graham Bevan and vice Lord-Lieutenant Dr Sarah Scarth.

It will be open to the public with seating given on a first come first served basis.

The state funeral of HM Queen Elizabeth II will take place at 11am on Monday, at Westminster Abbey in London.

It has been announced that the day of the funeral would be a national bank holiday with schools and all non-essential Orkney Island Council services and buildings closed on the day as a mark of respect.