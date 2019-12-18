Serco NorthLink Ferries present RSPB Scotland with nature cruise donation

December 18, 2019 at 9:57 am

RSPB Scotland staff in Stromness said that they were delighted this week to receive a visit from staff members of Serco NorthLink Ferries, when they were presented with a very generous donation of £2600 from the proceeds of this year’s nature cruise.

NorthLink Ferries have been supporters of the RSPB for many years, and the two organisations particularly enjoy working together to provide the nature cruise experience, which has become the traditional finale of the Orkney Nature Festival, coordinated each year by RSPB Scotland.

This year the cruise took place on Sunday, May 19, and saw 400 keen nature enthusiasts enjoying a trip on board the mv Hamnavoe, taking in the spectacular scenery and wildlife of the west Mainland coast, along with the usual generous spread of food, tastings, and activities on offer on board.

Sarah Sankey, RSPB Scotland’s Orkney Manager said: “The Nature Cruise is a real highlight for the festival–goers each year and is a lovely way to mark the end of the Nature Festival week. We are extremely grateful to everyone at Serco NorthLink Ferries for all their hard work in putting together the cruise each year and for donating the income from the ticket sales to us. Every donation made to the RSPB contributes to all the work we carry out on our reserves and allows us to continue carrying out all of our vital conservation work.”

Sarah was on hand to receive the cheque from Stuart Garrett, managing director of Serco NorthLink Ferries, alongside colleagues from both organisations.

Discussions are already underway to plan the 2020 nature cruise, with a new route under consideration to again end the Orkney Nature Festival in style!

Details will be made available when arrangements have been made.

