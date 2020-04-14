Serco NorthLink Ferries cracks down on non-essential travel

April 14, 2020 at 4:00 pm

Serco NorthLink Ferries continues to request that travellers stay at home and help to save lives, as the company says that it was forced to refuse travel to 23 passengers since March 22.

As part of the national effort to deal with the current public health crisis, NorthLink Ferries has been monitoring passengers’ reasons for travelling, which are captured during the booking process, and denying travel to or from the Northern Isles to those who disclose non-essential reasons.

Stuart Garrett, Serco’s managing director of NorthLink Ferries, said: “We are currently running an essential lifeline service between the Scottish mainland and Orkney and Shetland and must insist that people do not travel unless absolutely necessary.

“We would like to thank our passengers for their understanding and co-operation at this time and do remind them that by staying at home they are helping to keep themselves and others safe.”

Earlier this month NorthLink Ferries introduced a new temporary timetable, designed to continue to provide a lifeline service whilst reflecting travel demand during the COVID-19 outbreak.

A reduced on board offering and terminal usage has also been put in place.

Details of the revised timetable and permitted reasons for travel can be found at www.northlinkferries.co.uk or by calling 0845 6000 449.

