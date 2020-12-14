Serco NorthLink Ferries adds extra stops to festive timetable

December 14, 2020 at 11:44 am

TWO additional stops have been added to Serco NorthLink Ferries’ festive timetable – supporting those looking to travel within the temporary relaxation period.

The Aberdeen-Lerwick northbound sailing on Tuesday, December 22, will now call at Kirkwall, while the Lerwick-Aberdeen southbound sailing on Sunday, December 27, will also stop at Kirkwall.

Physical distancing measures remain in place on NorthLink services, with capacity set at 335 on MV Hjaltland and MV Hrossey, and 290 on MV Hamnavoe.

Stuart Garrett, Serco’s managing director of NorthLink Ferries, said: “These additional calls will support families and friends looking to travel across the festive period and are in line with Scottish Government guidance. As always, we would advise anyone travelling to only do so if it is line with public health guidelines at the time.”

