Senior NHSO physician resigns due to alleged health board ‘inadequacies’

June 12, 2020 at 3:22 pm

Dr Roelf Dijkhuizen has resigned from his role as NHS Orkney’s clinical quality advisor — citing major concerns about the organisation and claiming that the Orkney public have been “denied an open and honest dialogue” when it comes to the coronavirus crisis.

In his letter of resignation, which was widely distributed among NHS Orkney staff, yesterday, Thursday, Dr Dijkhuizen, sets out his view that the pandemic has “cruelly exposed” a top-heavy system of micro-management within the organisation.

The outgoing clinical quality advisor, who has worked on and off with NHS Orkney for the past 25 years, who has also highlighted concerns about the wellbeing of patients and staff, believes that the health authority’s “inability to deal with COVID-19” is the result of a dysfunction which has been building up over the last two years.

Dr Dijkhuizen, whose main residence is in Aberdeenshire, lent his support, this week, to chief executive designate Iain Stewart — who has come under fire in recent weeks for his decision to travel home to his home in the Black Isle on some five weekends, during lockdown. In a letter to The Orcadian, he praised Mr Stewart for his “visible leadership, kindness, and compassion” during preparations for the coronavirus outbreak.

In tendering his resignation, Dr Dijkhuizen said that it was “ironic” that the “very justifiable frustrations” of the Orkney community concerning NHS Orkney were being directed at Mr Stewart, who he believes had no role in “the two-year build up to these inadequacies”.

The Orcadian approached Dr Dijkhuizen for comment, but he did not wish to make any further statement. He explained that his letter, which was widely distributed among NHS Orkney staff, already thoroughly outlined his concerns.

NHS Orkney was also asked to respond to news of the resignation. A spokeswoman told The Orcadian that NHS Orkney acknowledges Dr Dijkhuizen’s resignation, but wishes to make no further comment at this time.

Share this:

Tweet

