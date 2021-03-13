Send driving examiners to Orkney, says Carmichael

March 13, 2021 at 12:45 pm

Orkney and Shetland MP Alistair Carmichael, and Shetland MSP Beatrice Wishart, have written to the head of the DVSA to ask for driving examiners to be posted to Orkney, which remains under Level Three restrictions.

Islanders have had severe issues in securing tests since the start of the pandemic, with few tests available even during periods of reduced restrictions.

Mr Carmichael said: “The DVSA appears to be taking a Central Belt approach to all corners of Scotland, whether or not that approach makes sense here — either that or they believe that all islanders get around by boat!

“Driving is a necessity for many in the isles and we cannot afford to wait around for this backlog to be cleared — the DVSA needs to take specific measures to ensure that the isles are not left behind.”

The joint letter sent to the DVSA head at one part states: “With relevant precautions and testing, some tests could take place in Orkney and Shetland, which would allow any backlog in the Northern Isles to be cleared.

“We are therefore asking you to ensure that driving test examiners are posted to Orkney and Shetland whilst the Islands remain in Level Three to carry out the lawful execution of essential services.”

