Self-isolation period shortened

December 11, 2020 at 2:18 pm

The self-isolation period for anyone who has come into contact with someone who has recorded a positive COVID-19 test has been shortened following updated clinical advice.

Currently the self-isolation period for international travellers and for contacts of positive cases in Scotland is fourteen days but this will change to ten days.

The change, taking effect from Monday, December 14, will apply as follows:

Someone who, from December 14, has been contacted through Test and Protect — including by the scot app — or their local health board and have been notified to self-isolate, should do so for ten days.

Someone who, from December 14, is required to quarantine following arrival into Scotland from overseas, should self-isolate for a period of ten days.

Someone who was previously instructed to self-isolate will, fromDecember 14, be able to stop self-isolating ten days from when they were first notified to do so.

Close contacts include members of the same household who test positive for COVID-19 – from December 14, they will now only need to isolate for ten days, rather than fourteen.

The changes follow a review of the latest evidence by all four UK chief medical officers.

Cabinet secretary for health, Jeane Freeman, said: “Self-isolation, both for contacts identified by Test and Protect and through the foreign travel quarantine requirements, is critical to protecting people and reducing the spread of COVID-19.

“Following their review of the latest evidence and having considered the joint recommendation of UK CMOs from all four nations, we have agreed to reduce the required isolation period from fourteen to ten days.

“While self-isolation may be for a shorter period, it remains vital that everyone who is required to do so remains at their home or other named address for this time. Only by doing this can we break the chain of transmission of the virus, protect the NHS and save lives.”

The change from fourteen to ten days will also apply in England and Northern Ireland from Monday. It already applies in Wales.

