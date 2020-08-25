virus

Secondary pupils to wear face coverings in schools from August 31

August 25, 2020 at 9:47 am

Secondary school pupils in Orkney will have to wear face coverings in corridors, communal areas and school transport from next Monday.

Education secretary John Swinney confirmed the August 31 date this morning on BBC Radio Scotland.

The new guidance has been based on revised advice from the World Health Organization.

There will be no requirement to wear face coverings in classrooms and the new guidance will apply to children over 12 years of age.

Mr Swinney said there would be individual exemptions based on health reasons.

The move comes after a number of COVID cases in schools further south and difficulties in physical distancing while moving around schools.

