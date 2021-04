Second World War hand grenade made safe

April 28, 2021 at 4:08 pm

Police Scotland has reported that the Second World War hand grenade discovered in Stromness has been made safe by a military explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) team.

The cordon around the area where the device was found has been lifted and road closures and diversions are no longer in place.

Inspector David Hall said: “I would like to thank the public and everyone involved in the operation for their support and co-operation.”

