Second NHS data leak prompts call for ‘robust’ measures to be demonstrated

July 3, 2020 at 4:29 pm

NHS Orkney must be able to demonstrate “robust” measures are in place to prevent anymore data leaks, according to Orkney’s MSP Liam McArthur.

Responding to the news of a second data breach by NHS Orkney in the past month — this time to a journalist of The Orcadian, Mr McArthur said: “After a similar data breach last month, I said it was essential the matter be fully investigated by the Information Commissioner’s Office and NHS Orkney so that lessons could be learned and urgent action taken.

“Unfortunately, there has been little time for that to actually happen before this latest breach.

“NHS Orkney holds some of the most sensitive personal data imaginable. It is absolutely essential, therefore, that it has the systems in place to protect that information and ensure it is only shared if and where appropriate.

“NHS Orkney’s interim chief executive has offered an immediate apology and promised to carry out a thorough investigation. That is appropriate and welcome.

“However, with two serious data breaches in the space of a month, for the sake of public confidence, and the confidence of NHS Orkney staff, Mr Dickson will need to demonstrate that he has been able to put in place robust measures to prevent any repeat in future.”

