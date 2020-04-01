virus

Second COVID-19 case confirmed in Orkney

April 1, 2020 at 2:05 pm

There have now been two cases of COVID-19 confirmed by test in Orkney.

The latest figures published by the Scottish Government at 2pm today, Wednesday, have revealed that a second person in Orkney has tested positive for the virus.

The first case confirmed by test in the county was announced by NHS Orkney on Monday.

Asked if any direct link had been found between the two cases, a spokeswoman from health authority said: “In line with Scottish Government guidance, NHS Orkney will not be releasing information on testing, or results.”

The total number of test-confirmed cases in Scotland is now 2,310, of which 76 patients have sadly died

Share this:

Tweet

