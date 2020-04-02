  • Kirkwall
Second ‘Clap for our Carers’ planned for tonight

A second show of appreciation for staff and carers working tirelessly on the frontline of the coronavirus pandemic is set to take place tonight.

The UK was brought together last Thursday as thousands of people the length and breadth of the country came out of their houses for ‘Clap for our Carers’.

A second Clap for our Carers will start tonight at 8pm.

Everyone is encouraged to get involved in clapping for our carers.

You can join millions in applauding not only NHS staff but other key workers by going out on your doorstep, in your garden, on your balcony or leaning out of your window to give a rousing display of appreciation.

Clap for our Carers creator, Annemarie Pias, has suggested that the show of solidarity is continued every Thursday at 8pm during the crisis.

 

