Sebay stot supreme on sunny County Show Day

August 12, 2023 at 5:18 pm

Sebay Super Hero was named Supreme Beef Champion at County Show 2023

Orkney’s Supreme Beef Champion for 2023 is a Belgian-cross calf from Tankerness.

The November-born stot from J. S. Baillie & Co., Sebay, is called Sebay Super Hero. He was sired by a Belgian Blue bull named Spittalton Barry, out of a Limousin-cross cow.

Reserve for the overall championship in the cattle was a January-born Limousin-cross heifer calf called Gina.

She was shown by Messrs R. & J. Johnston of Hewen, Shapinsay.

Trotting to victory in the Horse and Pony section at the County Show was Amanda Mclennan’s Highland pony, Grace of Alltnacailleach.

Toots Cromarty’s Clydesdale Hrossland Just Poppy took reserve.

Top of the flock in the sheep was Orkney Isles Jameela, a Beltex ewe lamb, exhibited by Jo Higgs and Charles Copland, of Bimbister Partnership, Lenahowe, Quoyloo.

Reserve sheep was Robbie Scott of Dawn Cottage in Holm with a Texel ewe lamb.

The County Show’s prize pooch this year was Delilah.

Shown by Lindsay Grant, the 18-month-old Bull Terrier was also top dog at Dounby.

Getting the glory in the goat ring was Annie the nanny goat. The in-milk Saanen has been owned by Val More, Veantro, Shapinsay, for seven years.

