Searching for the Orcadian Metis links

April 24, 2023 at 7:02 pm

A call has gone out for anyone with an interest in Orcadain Canadian heritage.

Dr Yvonne McEwan will be visiting Orkney was part of the Scottish-Metis Cultural Alliance and will be the Orkney Family History Society’s guest speaker at an open meeting this Tuesday night.

The Metis make up a distinct cultural group in Canada, they trace their heritage back to their mixed European and indigenous ancestry.

Named after the French word for “mixed” the group in fact includes a great number who trace their ancestry to Scotland through men who were employed in the fur trade.

This trade was at one time drew 60 pre cent of it’s workers from Orkney and Dr McEwan is keen to discover what links the islands have to Canada.

Other than the open meeting she hopes to visit several of the Orkney’s museums.

Anyone who has interested in the topic, or knows of mixed Orcadian and Canadian heritage will be welcome at the meeting, held in the St Magnus Centre, Kirkwall at 7.30 on Tuesday night.

Alternatively they should contact the Orkney Family History Society.

