Search for lost diver suspended

The search for a lost diver in Scapa Flow has been suspended.

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) confirmed that the search was called off at 2am on Monday morning pending any further information being made available.

Two lifeboats from Longhope and Stromness, and a coastguard helicopter were tasked with searching for the diver who was reported overdue at 2.50pm on Sunday afternoon.

Coastguard rescue teams from Kirkwall and Stromness assisted in the search, as well as local vessels.