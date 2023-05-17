  • Kirkwall
Search for diver stood down

The search for an adult diver missing in the Pentland Firth has been stood down, HM Coastguard has confirmed.

In a statement this Wednesday evening, a Coastguard spokesman explained that a comprehensive search had been unable to locate the missing man.

 The spokesman added: “HM Coastguard co-ordinated the operation for about 22 hours following the alarm being raised from a spot south-west of the island of Swona at about 6pm on Tuesday, May 16.

 “The search involved three Coastguard helicopters from Sumburgh, Stornoway and Inverness, a Coastguard aeroplane from Humberside, and Coastguard Rescue Teams from St Margaret’s Hope, Kirkwall, Dunoon and Scrabster.

“Four RNLI all-weather lifeboats were sent to help from Long Hope, Wick, Thurso, and Stromness, and four private vessels have also been involved.”

 