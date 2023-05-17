Search continues for missing diver
The search for a diver who was reported missing in the Pentland Firth on Tuesday evening has continued overnight and into this Wednesday morning.
HM Coastguard is co-ordinating the ongoing search.
A Coastguard spokesman said: “The alarm was raised yesterday at about 6pm, south-east of the Isle of Swona.
“The Coastguard helicopters from Sumburgh and Inverness have been sent to assist, along with RNLI all-weather lifeboats from Longhope, Wick, Thurso and Stromness, and Coastguard Rescue Teams from Kirkwall and St Margaret’s Hope.
“Four other private vessels have also supported the search since it began.”