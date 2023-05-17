  • Kirkwall
Search continues for missing diver

The two turquoise-coloured boats on this map are RNLI vessels from Stromness and Longhope, which have been assisting with the search. (Both images courtesy of Marine Traffic).

The search for a diver who was reported missing in the Pentland Firth on Tuesday evening has continued overnight and into this Wednesday morning.

HM Coastguard is co-ordinating the ongoing search.

A Coastguard spokesman said: “The alarm was raised yesterday at about 6pm, south-east of the Isle of Swona.

“The Coastguard helicopters from Sumburgh and Inverness have been sent to assist, along with RNLI all-weather lifeboats from Longhope, Wick, Thurso and Stromness, and Coastguard Rescue Teams from Kirkwall and St Margaret’s Hope.

“Four other private vessels have also supported the search since it began.”