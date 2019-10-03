Scottish Water to host contractor event

October 3, 2019 at 11:32 am

Scottish Water has announced that it will be inviting small and medium-sized contractors in Orkney to attend a market day event designed to outline the organisation’s procurement process ahead of its upcoming investment periods.

The event, which will be held on Wednesday, October 9, from 10am until 12pm at the Albert Hotel in Kirkwall, will be attended by Scottish Water’s Procurement & Supply Chain and Health & Safety teams.

Iain Barclay, procurement category manager at Scottish Water, said: “We would encourage any small to medium sized contractors based in Orkney who are capable of civil, mechanical or electrical type work relating to our water and waste water assets, to come along and find out about our procurement process.

“With our new investment period starting in 2021, we are keen to create an SME (small to medium-sized enterprise) framework to support the geographical delivery of our objectives over the next decade and beyond, and look forward to answering any questions local contractors might have about how they can get involved.”

