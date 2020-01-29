Scottish Water announces domestic charges for the year ahead

January 29, 2020 at 9:42 am

Household water and waste water service charges in Scotland have been announced.

There will be an increase of 0.9 per cent on last year across all council tax bands – about £3 extra a year for the average household, Scottish Water has stated. It means the average Scottish Water household charge in 2020-2021 will be £372.

Scottish Water provides 1.4 billion litres of water a day and treats nearly one billion litres of waste water daily, serving 2.5 million households and more than five million customers. It operates over 60,0000 miles of water pipes and sewers as well as more than 2000 water and waste water treatment works.

Between 2015 and 2021 Scottish Water says that more than £3.5 billion is being invested in the network to ensure customers receive excellent service, water quality and the environment is protected through the management of waste water.

Scottish Water’s chief executive, Douglas Millican, said: “Water is our most important natural resource and it plays a vital part in our lives, at almost every moment every day.

“Delivering value and excellent service underpins our objective to support a flourishing Scotland.

“We remain focused on operating a water and waste water network in Scotland in which customers in our biggest cities or our smallest villages can have confidence when they turn on their taps.

“At the same time as continuing to provide excellent service, we need to do that in the most sustainable way possible to reduce the impact of our energy and power requirements on the environment in producing 1.4 billion litres of water and managing nearly one billion litres of waste water every day.”

