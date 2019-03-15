Scottish Parliament pays tribute ahead of the 50th anniversary of the Longhope Lifeboat disaster

March 15, 2019 at 10:54 am

ORKNEY MSP Liam McArthur said that he feels “enormously privileged” to have been able to lead a debate in the Scottish Parliament on Thursday, marking the 50th anniversary of the Longhope Lifeboat disaster.

He said: “As well as helping raise awareness of the tragic events of 17 March 1969, and allowing MSPs from all parties to pay tribute to the eight crew members who lost their lives, the debate was a chance to reflect on the debt we owe to those who volunteer to serve in lifeboat crews across the country. ”

He added: “Their selfless bravery is utterly invaluable to those of us who live in island and coastal communities.”

