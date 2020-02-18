Scottish Parliament committee Orkney visit

February 18, 2020 at 11:26 am

Members of the Scottish Parliament’s economy, energy, and fair work committee paid a visit to Orkney on Monday.

The visit, which took place on Monday, centred around the committee’s energy inquiry which is focusing on electric vehicles and community owned energy.

MSPs Andy Wightman, Jamie Halcro-Johnston and Gordon MacDonald carried out various visits around Orkney as part of the visit.

This included various sessions and visits, and while spending time in the islands, the committee got round Orkney in ReFLEX Orkney electric vehicles, and learned more about the project.

The packed day of visits saw committee members visit and learn more about the Community Energy Scotland/Heat Smart Orkney (HSO) SMILE project, as well as visiting EMEC and having discussions with Orkney Renewable Energy Forum (OREF) on issues surrounding electric vehicle infrastructure.

They also visited the Grainbank housing development in Kirkwall to see the energy systems in place, which include solar panels and battery systems.

Futher details in The Orcadian, on Thursday.

