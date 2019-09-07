Scottish Islands Passport scheme in the works

September 7, 2019 at 9:00 am

A new travel scheme encouraging more people to visit Scotland’s 80 inhabited islands — including Orkney — is in the works and looking for an island-based project manager to lead the helm.

The Scottish Islands Passport is the initiative of the Highlands and Islands Transport Partnership (HITRANS), a project supported by the Scottish Government. Its officers have engaged with a range of partners, including local authorities, VisitScotland, Highlands and Islands Enterprise, ZetTrans and various other stakeholders including Island Marketing organisations to get the ambitious scheme off the ground.

The intention of HITRANS is to develop the Scottish Island Passport to coincide with Scotland’s Year of Coasts and Waters in 2020.

HITRANS is looking to recruit a full-time Island-based project manager who will be responsible for implementing a detailed project plan that will include the development of both a physical and online app-based version of a Scottish Island Passport that is capable of appealing to different markets and demographics.

Ranald Robertson, Director of HITRANS, said: “Scotland’s Islands are known for their beauty and wealth of history and culture. This is showcased across the individual islands through world heritage sites, nature reserves and protected landscapes, listed buildings, museums, galleries and performing arts.

“To build on this, HITRANS is recruiting the post of Project Manager — Scottish Islands Passport, who will be responsible for the development and implementation of a scheme which will promote all that the Scottish Islands have to offer and develop sustainable economic opportunities in each island, and in particular those less well known or more remote.”

The deadline for receipt of applications for the new post is September 11, and details can be seen at the MyjobScotland portal: www.myjobscotland.gov.uk/organisations/highlands-and-islands-transport-partnership-hitrans/jobs/project-manager-scottish-islands-passport-166572

