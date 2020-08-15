Scottish Government — Test & Protect

August 15, 2020 at 1:00 pm

ADVERTORIAL:

Been asked to self-isolate?

It is crucial you do, to stop the spread.

If you have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive for coronavirus, NHS Scotland will get in touch and ask you to self-isolate for 14 days. Support will be available for anyone who needs it.

Even if you show no symptoms, you could pass the virus on to others. By self-isolating, you are protecting yourself, your friends and family and your local community.

For more information and support go to NHSinform.scot/test-and-protect

Get tested, stop the virus, save lives.

#WeAreScotland

