Scottish Government — Test & Protect

August 29, 2020 at 1:00 pm

ADVERTORIAL: Got coronavirus symptoms? Self-isolate and book a test now.

If you have any coronavirus symptoms, no matter how mild, you need to self-isolate and book a test right away at NHSinform.scot or by calling 0800 028 2816.

Remember, if your symptoms worsen, call 111.

Self-isolating and getting tested is crucial to stop the virus spreading any further.

It is important that we all do this, to protect ourselves, our loved ones and our local communities.

For more information go to NHSinform.scot/test-and-protect

Get tested, stop the virus, save lives.

#WeAreScotland

Share this:

Tweet

