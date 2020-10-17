Scottish Government – Self Isolation
ADVERTORIAL: You should self-isolate if:
- You or anyone at home has symptoms
- Just back from a country on the quarantine list
- You have been advised to by the NHS
Don’t go for one last shop or wait for a test result. Support is available and you may be eligible for financial assistance of up to £500* if you are on a low income and are asked to self-isolate by Test & Protect. For more information call the National Helpline on 0800 111 4000.
*Terms and conditions apply.
Stick with it. For yourselves and each other. #WeAreScotland