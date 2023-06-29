featured news

Scottish Government scraps HPMA proposals

June 29, 2023 at 1:32 pm

Proposals for a series of Highly Protected Marine Areas (HPMA) have been scrapped, the Scottish Government has confirmed.

Plans to deliver increased protection for Scotland’s marine environment will be revised, with a new pathway and timetable, Net Zero Secretary Mairi McAllan announced this Thursday.

This follows a nationwide consultation on the controversial proposals, which would have seen fishing banned across ten per cent of Scotland’s seas by 2026.

Instead, the Scottish Government says it will take more time to work with industry, communities and conservation organisations to enhance marine protection, while supporting any groups that wish to pursue community-led marine protection in their local area on a quicker timescale.

