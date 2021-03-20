Scottish Government Partnership – Organ Donation

March 20, 2021 at 11:00 am

ADVERTORIAL: The law around organ and tissue donation is changing in Scotland.

From March 26th this year, the law around organ and tissue donation is changing in Scotland.

If you’re aged 16 or over, you will be considered as a possible donor after you die, unless you opt out. Whatever you decide, please let family and friends know your decision, so they can honour it.

For more about the law change and your choices, visit organdonationscotland.org or call 033 303 2094.

Share this:

Tweet

