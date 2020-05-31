  • Kirkwall
  • Kirkwall Airport
  • Stromness
  • North Ronaldsay
  • South Ronaldsay
×

Cruise Arrivals

×
Cookie Disclaimer
The Orcadian uses cookies and similar technologies on its website. By continuing your browsing after being presented with the cookie information you consent to such use.
The Orcadian uses cookies. By further browsing you concent to such use.
×
advertorial

Scottish Government – New Eligibility

ADVERTORIAL: Anyone 5 years and over, who is displaying symptoms of coronavirus, can now get tested.

If you have a high temperature, persistent cough, or loss, or change, of taste or smell, you can now get a test.

You can book a slot at a drive-through testing centre.

Or request a test kit to be delivered to your home.

If you have symptoms, you should only leave your house to go for a test.

Otherwise, you should follow self-isolation guidelines and stay at home for 7 days. And anyone in your household should stay in for 14 days.

To find out more and book your test go to www.nhs.uk/coronavirus

If you can’t get online, call 0300 303 2713

Latest Video

The Orcadian

Latest Photos