Scottish Government – New Eligibility

May 31, 2020 at 1:00 pm

ADVERTORIAL: Anyone 5 years and over, who is displaying symptoms of coronavirus, can now get tested.

If you have a high temperature, persistent cough, or loss, or change, of taste or smell, you can now get a test.

You can book a slot at a drive-through testing centre.

Or request a test kit to be delivered to your home.

If you have symptoms, you should only leave your house to go for a test.

Otherwise, you should follow self-isolation guidelines and stay at home for 7 days. And anyone in your household should stay in for 14 days.

To find out more and book your test go to www.nhs.uk/coronavirus

If you can’t get online, call 0300 303 2713

