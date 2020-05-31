Scottish Government – New Eligibility
ADVERTORIAL: Anyone 5 years and over, who is displaying symptoms of coronavirus, can now get tested.
If you have a high temperature, persistent cough, or loss, or change, of taste or smell, you can now get a test.
You can book a slot at a drive-through testing centre.
Or request a test kit to be delivered to your home.
If you have symptoms, you should only leave your house to go for a test.
Otherwise, you should follow self-isolation guidelines and stay at home for 7 days. And anyone in your household should stay in for 14 days.
To find out more and book your test go to www.nhs.uk/coronavirus
If you can’t get online, call 0300 303 2713