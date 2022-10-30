advertorial

Scottish Government – Make Sure You Are Receiving the Support You Are Entitled To

October 30, 2022 at 11:00 am

Families case study: Claire, Edinburgh

Claire, a single parent from Edinburgh, experienced problem debt after her son was born prematurely. She spent a lot of time at the hospital and his health and wellbeing was her primary focus. Due to the stress of this situation she wasn’t able to manage bills or work to earn money and debts began to mount.

Claire’s debt had a significant impact on her mental health. She lived in fear of debt collectors coming to the door and hid the letters in a drawer as she didn’t know how she would be able to pay them. She felt ashamed and embarrassed, and for a long time she didn’t know where to turn.

Claire heard about Christians Against Poverty through her local foodbank, and once she met her debt coach she felt like a weight had been lifted and she was able to laugh again. She felt like CAP was her safe place, and her befriender became like a mother to her. Claire was able to go debt free in December, 2021, however, she is still struggling on a low income. She already has to travel quite far to shop around and find the cheapest items. She is worried about how she will be able to keep going with rising costs.

She explained: “It’s unbelievable what things cost at the moment, it’s all gone up so much — food, electric, clothes for my son. It all costs so much and right now, I just don’t know how I am going to afford it all. I’ve worked hard to get back on track with my finances, but there isn’t enough to pay for all of these essential things that I need for my son. I don’t want to be in debt again.”

Home energy case study: Julie, Glasgow

Julie Bradley lives in Glasgow with her son, and she contacted Home Energy Scotland after her heating system broke down during the pandemic. She discovered the range of support available through Home Energy Scotland, and decided to get in touch when her heating wasn’t working properly and eventually completely broke.

Julie didn’t have any financial help at the time, and had been put on furlough due to the pandemic, so called to see what help and support was available. She said: “I work in retail and due to the lockdown I was put on furlough and had no idea how I was going to afford to pay for a new heating system. A neighbour recommended that I contact Home Energy Scotland to see what help was available. “I was delighted to find out I was eligible for funding. Two weeks later I had a new energy efficient heating system installed, and my home went from being damp and cold to being warm straight away. It’s also helped me save money on my heating bills.

“I was so stressed the winter before. I had a lot of worry about not having heating but the new system has taken that pressure off me. Both financially and for warmth, I feel so much more relaxed about my situation. I can’t believe how hot the house gets now and how quickly too! It really is amazing.”

Julie didn’t know she would be entitled to support, and recommends calling the Home Energy Help line to anyone looking for advice or support:

“I didn’t know help as good as this was available for homeowners, so I would urge anyone with heating or money worries in general to give them a call.”

