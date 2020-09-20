  • Kirkwall
  • Kirkwall Airport
  • Stromness
  • North Ronaldsay
  • South Ronaldsay
Cruise Arrivals

Scottish Government – Get the app. Stop the spread.

ADVERTORIAL:

To help stop coronavirus spreading, it is vital that we all download the free Protect Scotland app. The app works by:

  • Quicly alerting you if you have been in close contact with an app user who test positive
  • Anonymously alerting people who have been in close contact with you, if you test positive
  • Utilising Bluetooth technology, so it does not know your location or identity
  • Using minimal data

By download the app today, we can all help protect ourselves, our families and Scotland against coronavirus.

To find out more about the app visit protect.scot