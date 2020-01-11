Scottish Government – Funeral Support

ADVERTORIAL: Help is available at your time of need

HAVE YOU you had to pay for a funeral that took place in the last six months? You could still apply for money to help with this. Funeral Support Payment is available to people in Scotland, who are on certain benefits or tax credits. Find out more at mygov.scot/funeral-support-payment/ or call 0800 182 2222 to speak to a trained advisor who can help you through your application.

Case Study

JAMIE Rodgers, owner of Jamie R. Rodgers Funeral Directors of Aviemore, knows how difficult it can be for low-income families when a loved one dies.

He said: “People have just experienced a devastating blow, and are then put under major pressure to find money that they don’t have for a funeral. They are desperate to give their loved one the perfect goodbye, but simply can’t due to financial worries.

“I think Social Security Scotland’s Funeral Support Payment is really helpful. It can be the difference between having a funeral or not and I think everyone deserves a funeral.

“My advice would be to contact ourselves as your funeral director, and we can help you to find out if you are eligible for Funeral Support Payment; you may be surprised.”

You Gov Poll Findings — Geographical

PEOPLE living in central Scotland were more likely than those living in the Highlands and Islands, South Scotland, West Scotland, and Lothians to say they couldn’t afford to pay for a funeral in the next seven days (30 per cent vs. 17 per cent – 19 per cent). People living in mid-Scotland and Fife were more likely to say they are aware of the financial assistance available to help pay for a funeral than those living in the Lothians (30 per cent vs. 19 per cent for the Lothians).

