Scottish Government – EU Citizen in Scotland?

June 27, 2021 at 11:00 am

ADVERTORIAL:

EU Settlement Scheme deadline one week away

EU Citizens living in Scotland, who have not yet applied to join the EU Settlement Scheme, are being urged to apply now, to avoid missing the deadline of June 30.

The latest figures show that as of April 30, 2021, 268,500 applications have been made by people living in Scotland. The remaining number to apply can’t be confirmed, as there is no official data on the number of EU citizens living in Scotland, but it could be a large number.

The Scottish Government is now running a new campaign, up until June 30, calling on EU citizens who were living in the UK by December 31, 2020, to apply to the UK Government’s EU Settlement Scheme, so they can carry on living, working and studying in Scotland. Irish citizens and people with indefinite leave to remain do not have to apply.

The campaign will run on radio, digital and social media, and in the press.

Minister for culture, Europe and international development, Jenny Gilruth said: “Our message to everyone from the EU who lives and works here remains this: Scotland is your home, you are our family, and we want you to stay here with us.

“The UK Government’s EU Settled Status Scheme means that I must, sadly, reiterate that it remains critical that all EU citizens must complete an application by June 30, 2021.

“Scotland is a better place because you are living here. Please apply. And please stay with us.”

For more information on the support available, visit www.mygov.scot/stayinscotland

To download the Stay in Scotland toolkit or graphics, visit www.gov.scot/stayinscotlandtoolkit

Case Study:

Danish national Kim Kjaerside lives in Portobello in Edinburgh with his wife and two young children.

Q: How did you find the process?

Kim: “I applied for my EU Settlement Scheme in September, 2019. It was a smooth and straightforward process. I used the App to complete my details, scan my passport and then took a selfie to verify it.

“I then got a response within only a couple of hours to say it had been accepted and I got my paperwork via email to use for my employer.

Q: What would you say to others who have yet to apply?

Kim: “If you have not already applied for your settlement scheme, do not delay in applying. It really was simple, and a huge relief to know I could continue to call Scotland my home!”

Share this:

Tweet

