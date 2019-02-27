Scottish Government deliver LFASS loan update

February 27, 2019 at 10:36 am

Farmers in Orkney should now have received an offer of a loan for the National Less Favoured Area Support Scheme from the Scottish Government.

With the offer of the government’s loan — which offers 90 per cent of the anticipated 2018 payment — due to have reached over 10,600 Scottish farmers and crofters as of yesterday, payments are due to commence in early April.

Rural economy secretary Fergus Ewing said: “With the on-going uncertainty surrounding whether we will leave the EU at the end of March with a deal in place, it is vital that we provide as much financial support and stability as possible to those operating in our most remote and rural areas.

“I can, therefore, confirm that loan offer letters have now issued to more than 10,600 farmers, which will inject up to £56 million into our rural economy, safeguarding jobs and local businesses, with payments beginning early April.

“Having listened to stakeholders on the ongoing impacts of the last eighteen months, I am acutely aware of the continuing importance of LFASS to our hill farmers and crofters, which is why I would encourage all eligible farmers and crofters to return their opt-in acceptance loan offer as quickly as possible.”

The farmers union in Scotland welcomed the update saying, with the loan, the government is acknowledging just how important the payment is to the whole rural economy.

