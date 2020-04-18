Scottish Government – Coronavirus
ADVERTORIAL: Help is here for those that need it most.
Staying at home stops the spread of coronavirus, and some need extra help.
If you:
- Have received a letter advising you to stay at home for the next 12 weeks
- Are a disabled person
- Receive mental support
- Have dementia
- Are over 70, pregnant or received the flu vaccine for health reasons
We’ve created a hotline to assist you with essential things like food deliveries, medication or practical and emotional support.
If you can’t get this help from family, friends or neighbours, call now on: 0800 111 4000
Or go to readyscotland.org for more information.