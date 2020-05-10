Scottish Government: Coronavirus

May 10, 2020 at 1:00 pm

ADVERTORIAL: Help is here for those that need it most.

Staying at home stops the spread of coronavirus, and some need extra help.

If you:

Have received a letter advising you to stay at home for the next 12 weeks

Are a disabled person

Receive mental support

Have dementia

Are over 70, pregnant or received the flu vaccine for health reasons

We’ve created a hotline to assist you with essential things like food deliveries, medication or practical and emotional support.

If you can’t get this help from family, friends or neighbours, call now on: 0800 111 4000 or textphone 0800 111 4114

Or go to readyscotland.org for more information.

