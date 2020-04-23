Scottish Government calls In Quanterness wind farm planning application

April 23, 2020 at 1:56 pm

The Scottish Government has called in Orkney Islands council’s (OIC) planning application, for the local authorities proposed community wind farm at Quanterness, for determination.

Scottish Ministers will now be responsible for making the final decision on whether or not to grant planning permission for the project.

The planning application is for a six-turbine wind farm development at Quanterness outside Kirkwall and is one part of Orkney’s Community Wind Farm Project, which could also see council-owned wind farm developments in Hoy and on Faray.

Planning applications for the Hoy and Faray projects are likely to follow later in the year, as there are additional survey requirements for these sites. Public consultation will be carried out to present the latest plans and gather public views.

The council will also request that Scottish Ministers call in planning applications for these other projects.

Share this:

Tweet

