Scottish Government agrees to funding of ferry fleet business case

November 9, 2023 at 3:20 pm

The Scottish Government has agreed to the further funding of a business case to investigate replacing Orkney’s internal ferry fleet.

The agreement was reached at the third meeting of the Orkney Internal Ferry Replacement Task Force, which took place in Edinburgh.

The taskforce has also agreed to a potential funding approach to the UK Government in the future.

Deputy First Minister, Shona Robison, who chaired the meeting, said: “The Scottish Government remains committed to the Orkney Ferry Replacement Task Force, and all members agreed to explore future engagement with the UK Government.”

Orkney Islands Council Leader, Councillor James Stockan, said he was “delighted with the progress” that had been made.

He said: “The commitment in principle from the Scottish Government to funding the business case for our replacement ferries in this year’s budget settlement, together with the absolute commitment to continuing to work together as we move forward to a full replacement of the ferry fleet are both very welcome.”

