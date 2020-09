Scottish Government – A Brighter Future Is in Sight, if We Do This Right

September 6, 2020 at 11:00 am

ADVERTORIAL: Stick with it Scotland, for yourselves and each other.

All that time spent. All those efforts made. All those tears shed. Let’s not go backwards. The more we stick to the coronavirus guidance now, the sooner we can move forwards, as one, to better days.

#WeAreScotland

Share this:

Tweet