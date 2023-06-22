  • Kirkwall
Scottish Ballet dancers mark solstice ahead of festival performances

Dancers from Scottish Ballet took in the solstice at Brodgar. (Orkney Photographic)

Dancers from Scottish Ballet marked the summer solstice with a photoshoot at the Ring of Brodgar, ahead of their performances for the St Magnus International Festival this week.

The company will be staging a version of Tennessee Williams’s play A Streetcar Named Desire for teen and adult audiences. Another production for family audiences, Nutcracker Sweets, will bring together ballet hits with scenes from The Nutcracker.

The shows are on this Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Find out more on https://www.stmagnusfestival.com/festival-programme-2023

Read coverage of the festival in this week and next week’s editions of The Orcadian. 