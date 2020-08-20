virus

Scotland remains in Phase Three — but more activities to resume

August 20, 2020 at 12:52 pm

Scotland is to remain in Phase Three of its lockdown exit plan — but facilities such as gyms and swimming pools will be allowed to open from August 31, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has announced, this afternoon, Thursday.

The reopening of bingo halls, and the restarting of outdoor contact sports and live events and driving lessons will be allowed from next Monday, August 24.

“On balance, taking account of different harms that COVID and the restrictions imposed to tackle it are inflicting on the country, we have proposed that reopenings pencilled in for August 24 can proceed,” Ms Sturgeon said.

“I must stress, though, that such reopenings must only happen when the appropriate guidance covering that activity or setting has been implemented.

“We will also monitor the impact carefully, and we will not hesitate to reimpose restrictions, should that prove necessary.”

She added that, subject to guidance being in place, indoor swimming and gym facilities will also be able to reopen from August 31.

