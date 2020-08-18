Scotland is Stunning – OIC backs anti-litter campaign

Visitors to Orkney are being urged not to spoil it by littering when they’re enjoying days out in our beautiful landscape.

Zero Waste Scotland has launched a new campaign, called Scotland is Stunning – Let’s Keep It That Way, which aims to inspire people getting out and about to enjoy the great outdoors without leaving litter, reminding them they should either bin litter or take it home.

Orkney Islands Council is backing the campaign to appeal to visitors and residents to take care of Orkney’s beautiful coastal environment.

As lockdown eases, local businesses and the tourism industry in general across Scotland are counting on an increase in trade to support them through what are difficult economic times.

The Scottish Islands are an desirable visitor destination and visitors are being welcomed. But as an area of outstanding natural beauty the campaign is highlighting that it is important that Orkney stays that way.

As well as being an eyesore, dropping litter is a criminal offence. Discarded waste can also be a danger to young children and animals.

Iain Gulland, Zero Waste Scotland chief executive, said: “People are understandably keen to enjoy everything Scotland has to offer this summer, and onwards. If you are camping, exercising, having a barbecue or just enjoying the scenery, have fun, but remember to bin what you don’t need or take it with you.

“I’m delighted that Orkney Islands Council is getting involved in our campaign. Go home with happy memories and leave Orkney litter-free so others can do the same. We know Scotland is stunning, let’s keep it that way!”

Chairman of the Development and Infrastructure Committee at Orkney Islands Council, Councillor Graham Sinclair said: “I welcome this campaign led by Zero Waste Scotland and Keep Scotland Beautiful and urge residents and visitors alike to take care of our islands when out and about.

“This campaign is a positive step towards highlighting litter issues which present a huge challenge to the council in ensuring our Islands are kept clean and tidy for all to enjoy.

“Orkney Islands Council is pleased to participate in the campaign and noting Orkney is surrounded by coastal waters, remember 80 per cent of marine litter washing up on our beaches in Scotland often starts out on land, so bin it or take it home.”

For community groups and other local organisations keen to spread the message to daytrippers and staycationers to bin litter or take it home, a free downloadable campaign toolkit is available online including customisable digital tools and posters. Meanwhile, the campaign can be followed on social media using the hashtag #BinYourLitter

To download the campaign toolkit, or for further information, visit www.managingourwaste.scot/litter

