virus

Scotland ‘facing a furlough cliff-edge’ warns MSP

September 21, 2020 at 4:45 pm

A Highlands and Islands MSP has called for urgent intervention by the UK and Scottish Governments in order to prevent long-term employment for thousands of folk across Scotland, and many workers across Orkney.

This follows the release of figures, indicating that more than 300,000 jobs are at risk across Scotland, once the furlough scheme concludes, next month.

Rhoda Grant MSP said, today, Monday: “These are anxious times for families across Orkney as they try to keep their children in school and hold on to their jobs.

“These figures reveal that over 360,000 people are facing a furlough cliff-edge next month – and this could lead to long-term unemployment on a scale the people have not seen in their lifetimes. The Tories are leaving hundreds of thousands of families living in fear in Scotland. Boris Johnson must think again over his government’s rash plan to withdraw the furlough scheme next month.

“Given the Tories’ failure, the Scottish Government must implement their youth jobs guarantee scheme urgently. And SNP ministers must think again over their proposal to cut off support at the age of 25. Workers of all ages, especially women, are facing the prospect of unemployment.

“Orkney needs a quality Jobs Guarantee Scheme that equips workers with skills they can use for the rest of their lives.”

Share this:

Tweet

